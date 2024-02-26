Smoker constable suspended over violating social media policy

A smoker police constable was suspended on charge of violating social media policy

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) A smoker police constable was suspended on charge of violating social media policy.

Police spokesman said here on Monday that constable Bahawal Sher appointed at Lorry Adda police post smoked a cigarette in police uniform while putting two pistols on a table ahead him and made its video viral through social media.

Taking serious notice, City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ali Zia directed the Superintendent Police (SP) Lyallpur Division to probe into the matter and submit its report besides taking action against the responsible.

Therefore, SP Lyallpur Division Rana Rehman Qadir immediately suspended the said police constable and directed him to report to the Police Line.

He was also issued a show-cause notice after which further departmental action would be taken against him.

The CPO Faisalabad said that Inspector General (IG) Police Punjab had prohibited the police employees from using social media in police uniform. They were also prohibited from making tiktoks and marketing their videos through social media.

Therefore, all police officials and officers should implement social media policy in letter and spirit otherwise strict action would be taken against the violators, he added.