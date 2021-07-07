Smokers more exposed to fatal diseases: Sana Ullah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :General Secretary Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) Sana Ullah Ghumman said that people who are addicted to smoking are more likely to be exposed to the dangerous diseases.

Sana Ullah Ghumman said in a statement that, tobacco use affects heart, cancer, post-diabetes, impaired blood flow to the kidneys, legs and feet, impaired vision with nerve weakness.

"We must take practical steps to prevent it and protect the health of the nation", he said.

Sana Ullah Ghumman said, according to the report of the American Lungs Association, people who smoke are more likely to die prematurely.

The American Lungs Association has made some startling revelations in its report that smoking harms every part of human body, including heart, which causes blockages and narrowing of arteries. When blood vessels are affected, the chances of stroke increase.

People who smoke on a daily basis are more likely to die from lung cancer than from other types of cancer as smoking is the number one risk factor for lung cancer.

It is responsible for 87 percent of deaths from lung cancer.

Smoking makes pregnancy difficult in women and also affects the health of the baby, including the mother.

Smoking during pregnancy can cause low birth weight babies. Babies born too early or too young have an increased risk of death with complications.

Asthma is a long-term disease of the lungs, cigarette smoke obstructs the airways, making it difficult for air to pass through your lungs and can cause severe asthma attacks.

Sana Ullah Ghumman said that, smokers have a 30 to 40 percent increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Smoking causes diabetes and heart disease, poor blood flow to the legs and feet (leading to infection and possible excretion), blindness and nerve damage. Smoking is the leading cause of blindness in adults 65 years of age or older.