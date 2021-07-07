UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Smokers More Exposed To Fatal Diseases: Sana Ullah

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 05:30 PM

Smokers more exposed to fatal diseases: Sana Ullah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :General Secretary Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) Sana Ullah Ghumman said that people who are addicted to smoking are more likely to be exposed to the dangerous diseases.

Sana Ullah Ghumman said in a statement that, tobacco use affects heart, cancer, post-diabetes, impaired blood flow to the kidneys, legs and feet, impaired vision with nerve weakness.

"We must take practical steps to prevent it and protect the health of the nation", he said.

Sana Ullah Ghumman said, according to the report of the American Lungs Association, people who smoke are more likely to die prematurely.

The American Lungs Association has made some startling revelations in its report that smoking harms every part of human body, including heart, which causes blockages and narrowing of arteries. When blood vessels are affected, the chances of stroke increase.

People who smoke on a daily basis are more likely to die from lung cancer than from other types of cancer as smoking is the number one risk factor for lung cancer.

It is responsible for 87 percent of deaths from lung cancer.

Smoking makes pregnancy difficult in women and also affects the health of the baby, including the mother.

Smoking during pregnancy can cause low birth weight babies. Babies born too early or too young have an increased risk of death with complications.

Asthma is a long-term disease of the lungs, cigarette smoke obstructs the airways, making it difficult for air to pass through your lungs and can cause severe asthma attacks.

Sana Ullah Ghumman said that, smokers have a 30 to 40 percent increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Smoking causes diabetes and heart disease, poor blood flow to the legs and feet (leading to infection and possible excretion), blindness and nerve damage. Smoking is the leading cause of blindness in adults 65 years of age or older.

Related Topics

Pakistan Poor Young Women Cancer From Weight Blood

Recent Stories

Economy in the EU, euro area is set to expand by 4 ..

7 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Czech Ambassador

52 minutes ago

Emirati entrepreneurs launch first wildlife satell ..

52 minutes ago

Humaid Al Nuaimi awards scholarships to outstandin ..

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

ADNIC partners with Ajman Free Zone to provide hea ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.