Smokers, transplant patients at higher risk of coronavirus complications: experts warns

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Medical Experts Monday warned that the People who smoke are at higher risk of contracting respiratory tract infections such as lung and chest infections as smoking can damage the lungs and airways and COVID-19 attacks the respiratory system, making breathing difficult.

Talking to a private news channel, expert on Respiratory infections Dr Naseem Akhtar said tobacco is a major risk factor for non-communicable diseases and these conditions increase the risk of developing severe illness when affected by COVID-19.

She urged citizens who are habitual of smoking that smokers face a greater risk of coronavirus and put their loved ones at risk, adding, COVID-19 is an infectious disease that primarily attacks the lungs.

"Smoking impairs lung function, making it harder for the body to fight off coronavirus and other diseases", she explained.

She recommended that smokers take immediate steps to quit by using proven methods such as toll-free quit lines, mobile text-messaging programmes, and nicotine replacement therapies.

Expert said that organ transplant patients who develop COVID-19 may also pose heightened risks to health care workers.

DG health Services, Dr Hassan Urooj said, the coronavirus outbreak has placed an additional emotional and safety burden on people with underlying health conditions, like obesity , chronic kidney disease, diabetes and high blood pressure.

He explained that the coronavirus infection is more often than not begin with symptoms resembling those of flu, but serious forms do exist.

Any Organ transplant patients taking immunosuppressant treatments have a heightened susceptibility to viral infections. Furthermore, even if we have little information to date, it is likely that such patients are at greater risk of developing serious forms of the coronavirus infection, he added.