Open Menu

Smoking, Gutka Use In Govt Office, Hospital Premises Banned

Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Smoking, Gutka use in govt office, hospital premises banned

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Sindh Health Authorities imposed a ban on smoking and chewing Gutka and Manipuri in the premises of public sector offices and hospitals across the province, here Friday.

On the directions of Sindh Health Minister Dr Saad Khalid Niaz, the Director General (DG) of Health Services Sindh has issued written directives to all Directors and Medical Superintendents of major hospitals and medical institutes for strict implementations of the orders.

Dr Irshad Memon urged all Directors and Medical Superintendents not to allow smoke and chew Mainpuri and Gutka in the hospital premises; therefore orders must be implemented in letter and spirit.

Related Topics

Sindh All

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2023

42 minutes ago
 AED268.6 billion in saving deposits held by UAE ba ..

AED268.6 billion in saving deposits held by UAE banks until end of June 2023

7 hours ago
 Financial, realty blue chips continue to drive UAE ..

Financial, realty blue chips continue to drive UAE stock markets

8 hours ago
 Two day training session to uplift "Minority Facil ..

Two day training session to uplift "Minority Facilitation Desks" held

10 hours ago
 UAE&#039;s inclusion into BRICS opens up significa ..

UAE&#039;s inclusion into BRICS opens up significant development prospects: Mini ..

10 hours ago
 Minister stresses to highlight public issues for s ..

Minister stresses to highlight public issues for solving them on priority

10 hours ago
Senator asks ECP to hold elections after completin ..

Senator asks ECP to hold elections after completing delimitation process

10 hours ago
 Traffic cop killed in road mishap

Traffic cop killed in road mishap

10 hours ago
 G7 powers condemn failed North Korean satellite la ..

G7 powers condemn failed North Korean satellite launch

10 hours ago
 Defending champ Alcaraz could face Sinner in US Op ..

Defending champ Alcaraz could face Sinner in US Open quarter-finals

10 hours ago
 Zimbabwe arrests election monitors as opposition l ..

Zimbabwe arrests election monitors as opposition lashes 'flawed' poll

10 hours ago
 BRICS hails 'historic' entry of new members amid b ..

BRICS hails 'historic' entry of new members amid bloc rivalry

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan