Smoking Ups Risk Of Developing Second Cancer

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 09:47 PM

Smoking ups risk of developing second cancer

A large study has found that cigarette smoking prior to the first diagnosis of lung (stage I), bladder, kidney or head and neck cancer increases the risk of developing a second smoking-associated cancer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :A large study has found that cigarette smoking prior to the first diagnosis of lung (stage I), bladder, kidney or head and neck cancer increases the risk of developing a second smoking-associated cancer.

"As survival improves for a number of smoking-related cancers, patients are living longer; however, smoking may increase the risk of developing a second smoking-related cancer among these survivors," said Meredith S. Shiels, lead study author and research fellow with the National Cancer Institute's Division of Cancer Epidemiology and Genetics.

Researchers examined data from five cohorts which included 2,552 patients with stage I lung, 6,386 with bladder, 3,179 with kidney and 2,967 with head and neck cancer, Medical daily reported .

They found that the association between smoking and developing a second Primary smoking-associated cancer was similar to the association between smoking and developing a first primary smoking-associated cancer, said the study published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology..

Patients who smoked more than 20 cigarettes per day had a 5.41-fold higher risk of developing cancer than individuals who have never smoked.

