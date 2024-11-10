Smoky Buses Grounded In Multan
Muhammad Irfan Published November 10, 2024 | 03:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Public transport buses found emitting excessive smoke in Multan city have been grounded as part of measure to address the issue of rising smog.
According to official sources, Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary Mohsin Nisar took emergency measures to control pollution from heavy vehicles.
Acting on the directives of Commissioner Maryam Khan, a ban has been imposed on the entry of heavy vehicles into the city.
A total of 172 vehicles violating the related laws were impounded, and fines amounting to Rs 274,000 were imposed, Mohsin confirmed.
The buses causing smoke would remain underground until they get a no-objection certificate from the Environment Protection Department, said an official.
Recent Stories
Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024
Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..
No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration
Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens
Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today
Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi
Passports Fees-Check complete details here
Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow
24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Severe smog declared calamity in Multan region, more efforts stressed1 minute ago
-
Speakers alarm over illicit trade, smuggling, counterfeiting12 minutes ago
-
SAARC Chambers ex-president calls for boosting trade with Afghanistan22 minutes ago
-
PFC to participate in Lisbon Global Expo: CEO22 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt committed to provide environment-friendly transport : Sharjeel32 minutes ago
-
Prominent literary figures attend Grand Literary Program32 minutes ago
-
President, PM congratulate Pak cricket team on ODI series win against Aussies32 minutes ago
-
Muqam says PTI fails to deliver on all fronts in KP; welcomes Ex Senator Zahid Khan for joining PMLN42 minutes ago
-
Man kills wife, son in Shabqadar42 minutes ago
-
Battle against smog under way in Khanewal also42 minutes ago
-
Bilawal pays tribute to security forces on killing terrorists in N. Waziristan51 minutes ago
-
VC Faisalabad highlights collaboration in advancement of higher education in Pakistan51 minutes ago