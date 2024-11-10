Open Menu

Smoky Buses Grounded In Multan

Muhammad Irfan Published November 10, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Smoky buses grounded in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Public transport buses found emitting excessive smoke in Multan city have been grounded as part of measure to address the issue of rising smog.

According to official sources, Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary Mohsin Nisar took emergency measures to control pollution from heavy vehicles.

Acting on the directives of Commissioner Maryam Khan, a ban has been imposed on the entry of heavy vehicles into the city.

A total of 172 vehicles violating the related laws were impounded, and fines amounting to Rs 274,000 were imposed, Mohsin confirmed.

The buses causing smoke would remain underground until they get a no-objection certificate from the Environment Protection Department, said an official.

