Smoky vehicles cause widespread respiratory issues in urban Multan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) Citizens voiced concern about alarming levels of smog caused by smoke-emitting Veda buses, leading to widespread respiratory issues and environmental hazards in Multan.

The thick blanket of smog hovering over the city has resulted in breathing difficulties for its inhabitants, posing a severe health risk, said citizens named Muhammad Kamran, Saad Qureshi, Faiz Gujjar, and many others. Veda buses continue to operate across different routes, including Multan-Makhdoom Rasheed, Multan-Shujabad, and some other intra-city routes, worsening the environmental crisis.

"Despite the imminent threat posed by the smog, the district administration's inaction has exacerbated the problem,"

the citizens lamented.

"The lackadaisical attitude towards vehicle maintenance also adds fuel to the fire, further deteriorating the air quality,"

In response to the escalating concerns, citizens have fervently demanded government intervention to address the severity of the smog. The citizens wished for urgent measures to counter and mitigate the effects of the hazardous air quality.

However, official sources revealed that the Regional Transport Authority had conducted inspections ordering the grounding of vehicles emitting smoke.