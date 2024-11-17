Smoky Vehicles Fined
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 17, 2024 | 12:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) The district administration fined 67 vehicles for emitting smoke while many others were impounded in a drive against smog.
On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Wasim, RTA Secretary Malik Muhammad Tahir along with traffic police checked more than 70 vehicles including trucks on various highways of Sargodha and imposed Rs.
57,000 fine to 67 vehicles while several vehicles were impounded.
The RTA secretary also ordered owners of 10 vehicles to submit fitness certificates.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..
DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..
#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..
Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters
ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away
Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP
Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..
Pakistan women's central contracts announced
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Wheat growers urged to use nitro-phos1 minute ago
-
DPO holds open court11 minutes ago
-
30 brick kilns demolished11 minutes ago
-
Police, PFA foils unhygienic meat supply, one held11 minutes ago
-
Cross Firing: Accused wanted in 44 cases killed21 minutes ago
-
Accused in police custody injured by firing of own accomplices31 minutes ago
-
Five illegal oil agencies owners held31 minutes ago
-
Role of diet & nutrition in cancer: A pathway to prevention and support41 minutes ago
-
Unknown corpse recovered from canal41 minutes ago
-
PM strongly condemns terrorist attack on security forces in Kalat12 hours ago
-
6 terrorists killed, 7 soldiers embraced shahadat at Kalat District: ISPR12 hours ago
-
Health emergency declared in Muzaffargarh12 hours ago