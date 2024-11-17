Open Menu

Smoky Vehicles Fined

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 17, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Smoky vehicles fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) The district administration fined 67 vehicles for emitting smoke while many others were impounded in a drive against smog.

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Wasim, RTA Secretary Malik Muhammad Tahir along with traffic police checked more than 70 vehicles including trucks on various highways of Sargodha and imposed Rs.

57,000 fine to 67 vehicles while several vehicles were impounded.

The RTA secretary also ordered owners of 10 vehicles to submit fitness certificates.

