Smoky Vehicles To Face Action

Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Smoky vehicles to face action

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary Muzaffar Hayat has said that smoky public transport will not be allowed on roads.

He directed all transport owners, drivers and staff of the general bus stand to get their vehicles tuned, change engine oil on time and use quality fuel so that their vehicles do not emit smoke.

He said that an anti-smog squad had been formed on the direction of the Punjab transport secretary, which is inspecting the engine of vehicles at different bus stands.

Earlier, under the leadership of the secretary, an anti-smog awareness walk was held.

