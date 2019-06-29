UrduPoint.com
Smooth Passage Of Budget Opposition's Defeat: Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 12:14 PM

Smooth passage of budget opposition's defeat: Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Saturday smooth passage of the budget from the National Assembly was defeat of the opposition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Saturday smooth passage of the budget from the National Assembly was defeat of the opposition.

The passage of Federal budget was a step toward the goal of a prosperous, self-reliant and developed Pakistan, she said using her Twitter handle.

She said the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) government would take steps in the best interest of country and the nation, and the opposition would suffer defeat on every front.

The upcoming months and years would take the nation and the country to the destination of progress and prosperity.

She reiterated the government's resolve to achieve the objective of development and prosperity for people, adding that, the government of the people was making courageous decisions for their bright future.

