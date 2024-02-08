Smooth, Peaceful Voting Process Underway Amid Tight Security: ECP Spokesperson
Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2024 | 11:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) spokesperson Haroon Shinwari Thursday said that a smooth and peaceful voting process of general elections with tight security measures is underway across the country.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that no major incidents of violence and rigging have been reported so far, adding, all resources are being utilized to ensure strict security for conducting the election process peacefully.
He said large numbers of people were visiting their respective polling stations to cast their vote, adding, public turnout at polling stations is satisfactory.
The Election Commission of Pakistan has established a helpline to lodge complaints, he said, adding, Public
can register their complaints here round the clock by calling the helpline 051-111327000.
The voters can get detail of vote and polling station by sending CNIC number through SMS at 8300, he added.
The Election Commission has established ninety thousand six hundred seventy-five polling stations in all four provinces, he added.
He said it is a public holiday today to make it more convenient for the voters to exercise their right to vote in a hassle free environment..
