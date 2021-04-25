Smooth power supply to be ensured in remaining days of Ramadan: IESCO CEO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Chaudhary Abdul Razzaq while lauding field officers and staff on Sunday said that uninterrupted and smooth supply would be ensured in the remaining days of holy month of Ramadan.

He said owing to the efforts of dedicated staff, uninterrupted power supply was provided to the consumers so far during initial 10 days of Ramadan. The IESCO fulfilled its promise of smooth supply made with the consumers, he added.

He expressed the hope that uninterrupted supply would be ensured in remaining holy month of Ramadan, said a press release.

The IESCO Chief also appreciated the Operation Director Zubair Khan and other officials of complaint centre for prompt addressal of the consumers' complaints.