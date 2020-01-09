Smooth registration, effective mechanism for private schools on cards: Ms Zia Batool

Chairperson Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) Ms Zia Batool Thursday vowed to streamline registration process and redress specific issues of private sector schools

In an exclusive talk with APP, she said PEIRA would work for ensuring a vibrant educational system after redressing specific issues that surfaced due to poor management and negligence in the previous years.

The Chairperson PEIRA affirmed that the specific issues were being faced by the private sector schools and assured that these would be resolved on priority basis.

She said the PEIRA, in collaboration with the private schools associations, would strive for invigorating the educational system, besides ensuring the quality education at its schools.

She said multiple initiatives including online registration/renewal system, time-bound SoPs for inspection/registration, establishment of resource center, need-based scholarships for students of private schools, consultation with stakeholders for uplifting education standards of private sectors, were underway.

The Chairperson PEIRA emphasized that consultative meetings with stakeholders were also the one of major activity in order to resolve pending issues of private schools/colleges.

Zia Batool informed that private schools and ICT parents associations highlighted their issues including the registration, re-validation of registration, inspection of schools, qualification of teachers, issue of No-Objection Certificate (NOC), legal matters and the issues of examination of Federal Directorate of Education (FDE).

She said the suggestions of private schools and parents associations would be taken into account for improvising the private educational institutions. "After assuming the charge, I have been making efforts for developing good relations with the private sector schools and parents," she remarked.

She said a joint consultative meeting was being called to resolve the current issues in which all stake-holders including schools and parents associations, will hold deliberations.

"We were taking steps to introduce "One Window Operation" so that the schools would be able to apply online for registration" she added.

To ensure timely registration process, the schools management would be facilitated with new SOPs, she said adding that under the new SOPs, the private schools will not have to face any delay in registration process.

Malik Abrar Hussain, President All Pakistan Private Schools, Colleges Associations appreciated that present Government had appointed a full-time Chairperson, ICT-PEIRA on merit for the first time.

He pointed out that earlier PEIRA only focused on the collection of regulatory fees, and rest of the activities were completely ignored.

He alleged that during the previous governments the PEIRA had been involved in misappropriation and took illegitimate funds from educational institutions.

It is worth mentioning that there were 1,242 registered Private Educational Institutions (PEIs) in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) with students' strengthof 262,503 [Boys - 150,332 & Girls - 112,171] & teachers' strength 19,105.