'Smooth Supply Of Electricity Being Ensured To Projects In FESCO Region'

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2022 | 08:07 PM

Smooth supply of electricity is being ensured to the CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) projects in FESCO (Faisalabad Electric Supply Company) region under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and special directive of the FESCO BOD, said Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engineer Bashir Ahmed

Talking to media persons here on Tuesday, he said that FESCO is taking steps on war-footing for quality service in CPEC projects at Value Addition City, M-3 Industrial City, Allama Iqbal Industrial City and Bhalwal Industrial state. He further said that two newly completed 132-KV grid stations at Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) have been energized and now 70-megawatt of additional load is available at these grid stations. He said that a new grid station is under construction at Allama Iqbal Industrial city while a tender has been floated for the construction of 132-KV transmission line from 220-KV Bandala grid station to FIEDMC.

"This project would be completed in the period of one year", he said and added that 116-megawatt load would be made available under the short term while 170 megawatt in later phase would be ensured for FIEDMC.

CEO Engineer Bashir Ahmed disclosed that commissioning of 220-KV Lalian would be held this year which would provide relief to the transmission lines from Liberty to Nishatabad and Liberty to Chiniot road. He said that the FESCO would be able to transmit 300 megawatt load to FIEDMC through the Gatti-Nishatabad line which would help provide uninterrupted power supply to the FIEDMC industrial zones.

Bashir Ahmed said that industrial consumers are FESCO's top priority as the role of the industrial sector is imperative to give a quantum jump to the economic activities. He said that FESCO is striving hard to facilitate its industrial, agriculture and commercial consumers through consumer friendly policies.

