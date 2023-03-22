Smooth supply of free flour continues in Kasur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Arshad Bhatti said on Wednesday that free flour supply to the masses was going on smoothly in the district under Ramazan relief package.

Talking to the media during his visit to free flour distribution points, he said that all arrangements were being further improved at 57 free flour distribution points set up across the district.

He said that separate counter had been set up for women, men and disabled persons. He said the supply of flour to citizens was being ensured in an orderly and dignified manner.

Keeping in view the increasing rush, the number of counters had been increased to speed up the process of distribution of flour, he said.

The best security arrangements had also been ensured at all trucking points across the district, he added.