Smooth Traffic Flow To Be Ensured On Main Avenues Of Islamabad: SP Traffic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Senior Superintendent (SP) of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed on Wednesday directed Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) to ensure smooth flow of traffic at IJP road, Srinagar (Kashmir) Highway, Islamabad expressway and take strict action against those creating inconvenience for the road users.

He said special squads have been deputed at Islamabad Expressway, IJP road, Srinagar (Kashmir) Highway and other important boulevards to ensure smooth traffic flow.

He said complaints about any inconvenience to people could be lodged with ITP Helpline 1915 or 051-9261992-93 which would be addressed promptly.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, the Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) said ITP was taking steps to ensure safe road environment in the city with maximum convenience to road users.

He said special squads have been constituted to ensure implementation on traffic rules and also smooth traffic flow in busy areas.

He further directed to ensure traffic discipline in the city and take action against violators without any discrimination. Meanwhile, the spokesman said 5, 97, 766 vehicles and bikes have been fined during the current year for hampering smooth flow of traffic and involvement in over-charging, over-loading and misbehaving with passengers.

He added that 143627 trucks, 35340 buses and pick-ups, 70,264 wagons, 56,608 cabs and 7709 other vehicles were fined during the period over these violations.

Efforts were underway to ensure smooth traffic flow in the city and cooperation of road users in crucial to overcome traffic related problems, the SSP (Traffic) said.

