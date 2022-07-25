Smooth traffic on highways NHA' top priority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :The smooth traffic flow on national highways and motorways was the top priority of National Highway Authority (NHA during rainy season.

In a statement Spokesman NHA said that effective measures have been taken to ensure immediate repair of NHA network affected due to heavy rains.

He said that the staff of the NHA was fully alert to repair affected portion on emergency basis.

He said that the crack caused due to heavy rains on Sawan Bridge on Rawalpindi Grand Trunk (GT) road was filled, adding that the maintenance staff of the NHA completed the repair work due to which traffic is now flowing safely on GT road.