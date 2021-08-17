UrduPoint.com

Smooth Transportation Continues At Torkham Border

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 04:50 PM

Smooth transportation continues at Torkham border

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :The district administration Khyber on Tuesday said that Torkham border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan is opened for cargo transit and all types of transportation with strict observance of Covid-19 SOPs.

Talking to APP, the district administration spokesperson said that transit cargo vehicles are entering Afghanistan without any hindrance as officials on both side of border have taken necessary steps to allow smooth flow of cargo transit entry.

He said that around 60 Pakistani nationals have returned from Afghanistan via Torkham border during in last 24 hours.

Deputy Commissioner Khyber District, Mansoor Arshid, District Police Officer Wasim Riaz , Assistant Commissioner Landi Kohat Iftikhar Ahmed and official of Frontier Corps (FC) visited zero point Torkum border to inspect overall situation , transportation of cargo transit and steps taken for the safe return of Pakistanis stranded in Afghanistan.

The security officials deputed at border while giving a briefing to the district administration said that situation was normal at borders and commercial transportation was continuing across both sides of Torkham border.

He informed that total 3005 Pakistanis have returned from Afghanistan since opening of the border after Covid restrictions were lifted about a month ago.

The district administration is strictly implementing Covid SOPs as per directives of the National Command and Control Centers and setup quarantine center at Torkham border in which presently around 130 patients are admitted and 19 others are in the isolation center.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Police Vehicles Kohat Iftikhar Ahmed Border All From

Recent Stories

Hema Malini recalls her peaceful trip to Afghanist ..

Hema Malini recalls her peaceful trip to Afghanistan

56 seconds ago
 Sharjah Private Education Authority issues circula ..

Sharjah Private Education Authority issues circular highlighting back-to-school ..

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan looks forward for peaceful Afghanistan: P ..

Pakistan looks forward for peaceful Afghanistan: President

18 minutes ago
 France thanks UAE for helping to evacuate French c ..

France thanks UAE for helping to evacuate French citizens from Afghanistan

21 minutes ago
 Russia logs 20,958 new COVID-19 cases

Russia logs 20,958 new COVID-19 cases

7 minutes ago
 China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower

China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.