Smooth, uninterrupted power being provided to all circles: IESCO Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday said that smooth and uninterrupted power supply was being provided to all circles of the company owing to the availability of the required electricity quota from the national grid system.

In a statement issued here, the IESCO spokesman as many as 2,150 MW of electricity was being supplied to IESCO against the current demand of 2,114 MW.

He said that operation staff was available in their respective fields to address individual complaints. The consumers can lodge their complaints at helpline 118 or phone number 051-9252933, he told.