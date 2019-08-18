SMOT imparting training to 1800 youths

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :The skill development project 'Stitching Machines Operators Training' (SMOT) launched with the cost of Rs 33 million has been imparting training to 1800 youths across the country.

According to the one year performance report of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government unveiled here Sunday by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, the programme was running in six vocational institutes and four industrial units at Karachi, Lahore and Faisalabad.

During the first session 304 students have been trained while during the second session 564 students have been enrolled for the training.

Construction work on one factory building on self finance basis has been inaugurated by the Advisor to PM in Faisalabad Garment City while PC-I for construction of two factory buildings at an estimated cost of Rs1, 060 million was submitted for approval of CDWP.

On the recommendation of Textile Division, the Export price Certificate from All Pakistan Textile Mills Association has been withdrawn while no custom duty on import of textile machinery has been extended Financial Year 2018-19.