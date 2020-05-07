SMRB inspects locust affected areas

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 12:16 AM

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Senior member board of Revenue (SMBR) Babar Tarar along with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Watto inspected locust affected areas of Tehsil Athara Hazari.

He reviewed precautionary measures against Tiddidal attacks.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Watto said that about 2327-liter spray had been completed on 23878 acres of land by joint teams of Pakistan army, agriculture and revenue department.

He said that the movement of Tiddidal was monitored regularly, adding that the operation would be continued till the complete end of the locust.

Babar Tarar said that Punjab government was taking concrete measures in 15 districts hit by locust.

Later, a meeting was held to review measures to combat Tiddidal.

Addressing the meeting SMBR said that locusts were removed from 28 lakh acres of land in the province.

He said the machinery needed for this purpose had been supplied by the government.

SMBR directed to speed up operation to get rid of locust attacks.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Muhsin, Deputy Director Agriculture Akhtar Hussain and officers of Pak Army.

