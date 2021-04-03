UrduPoint.com
SMS Alert Launched To Update Complainants On FIR's Status

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 02:35 PM

The Islamabad Police Investigation Wing has launched a Short-Message-Service (SMS), aimed at updating complainants on status of their First Information Reports (FIR). Under this automated system, both the complainant and the respective investigation officer (IO) would be intimated via SMS about lodging of an FIR, a police spokesman told APP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :The Islamabad Police Investigation Wing has launched a Short-Message-Service (SMS), aimed at updating complainants on status of their First Information Reports (FIR). Under this automated system, both the complainant and the respective investigation officer (IO) would be intimated via SMS about lodging of an FIR, a police spokesman told APP. He said the initiative would ensure a constant coordination between an investigation officer and plaintiff. The IO would have to inform the complainant about the progress of case after the SMS alert, he added. The spokesman said the officers would also contact the plaintiff to find out if he/she was facing any problem in pursuing the case.

He said the Islamabad Capital Territory police had opted to modern technologies in line with the vision of Inspector General of Police Islamabad, Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman, who had been a strong proponent of facilitating the masses through digital initiatives. He added that the department had recently introduced an online appointment system, E-Police desk and chip-embedded digital driving license. The spokesman said the force had taken multiple people-friendly initiative under the present management.

