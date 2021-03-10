UrduPoint.com
SMS Service To Alert Motorist About Traffic Snarls Launched

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 07:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) Wednesday launched a short message service (SMS) to help commuters avoid getting stuck on the roads.

The alerts would inform road users about the latest traffic updates, including traffic jams and alternative routes, Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rashid told APP.

Drivers can send message to traffic alert number 03310487487, following which they would receive the latest traffic updates in both languages urdu and English on their mobile phones.

Rashid said ITP also introduced a 'Smart Driving license' with upgraded security features to reduce the chances of forgery.

All the data would be recorded through the chip in digital driving license, he said adding it was available at the same fee as the previous license.

Furthermore, he said it would be linked to National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and excise's database in near future.

Rashid said the department had already introduced an online appointment system for the motorists to obtain new licenses, besides renewal of expired ones.

The applicants can book their date of visit while staying at home without wasting time and standing in long queues.

ITP were taking every possible measure for the convenience of the motorists, the SSP remarked.

