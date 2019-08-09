UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SMTA, ADB Host "Istanbul Roadshow" For Contractors

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 04:53 PM

SMTA, ADB host

As the design phase of the Karachi Breeze Red Line nears completion, the Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA) along with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the consultants team led by Integrated Transport Planning (ITP), hosted a 3-day roadshow in Istanbul for contractors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ):As the design phase of the Karachi Breeze Red Line nears completion, the Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA) along with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the consultants team led by Integrated Transport Planning (ITP), hosted a 3-day roadshow in Istanbul for contractors.

The Contractors Roadshow attracted participants from Eastern and Western Europe, as well as, the Middle East and Asia, a message received here on Friday said.

Officials from the Government of Sindh's Transport and Mass Transit Department (TMTD) also attended the event. The three-day event provided the perfect platform for potential contractors and consultants to learn about the Red Line project and the construction criteria required by the SMTA, ADB and ITP.

Speaking regarding the event, Peter Armitage, Technical Director of Integrated Transport Planning said, "The roadshow was very successful.We met with organisations that are the best in the world at what they do and are now looking forward to receiving high quality tenders for all aspects of the construction and development."Day one of the roadshow focused on civil works, day two on fleet and system control and day three on construction supervision. The team provided detailed presentations on all aspects of the project including the design of the stations, depots and street lighting, the bicycle sharing scheme and the biogas-fuelled BRT vehicles.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh World Europe Vehicles Istanbul Middle East Asian Development Bank Event All From Government Best Asia

Recent Stories

UK Real GDP Falls 0.2% in 2nd Quarter of 2019 Amid ..

2 minutes ago

Iran Warns of Disastrous Consequences of Israel Jo ..

2 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler to perform Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheik ..

40 minutes ago

LG minister inaugurates cleanliness drive- Mera Kh ..

3 minutes ago

Two killed in separate incidents in Sargodha

4 minutes ago

Il-69 Aircraft Equipped With 2 PD-35 Turbofans May ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.