SMTA Set First Slab Fare For Peoples Bus Service

Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2022 | 12:10 AM

SMTA set first slab fare for Peoples Bus Service

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :The Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA) has set the first slab fare for the Peoples Bus Service in Hyderabad at Rs 30 for 5 kilometers.

An official informed here on Sunday that in order to keep the fare at the minimum possible level, a sum of Rs30 would be charged for upto 5 kms travel in the bus.

The service, which was inaugurated by the Sindh Information and Transport Minister in Hyderabad on November 19, travels a distance of around 15 kms from Haider Chowk to Hatri police station.

It takes 13 stops on the up journey from Haider Chowk to Hatri police station and 15 stops on the down journey between the same 2 spots, charging a maximum fare of Rs 50.

