SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) A delegation of Senior Management Trainees visited the commissioner's office on Monday.

The delegation consisted of five women and 11 men. The aim of the visit was to highlight the implementation of an open door policy. Administrative challenges were also discussed.

Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti briefed the delegation about from the basic responsibilities of the commissioner's office and it criteria. He also stressed the significance of training courses in shaping the personality of officers.

He also informed them about investment in various sectors for the progress and prosperity of the division, highlighting efforts to address public issues and enhance organizational preparedness.