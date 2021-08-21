SMU presents performance report to CM Punjab

Head of Special Monitoring Unit (SMU) Fazeel Asif along team members called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here Saturday and presented government's third year's performance report

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Head of Special Monitoring Unit (SMU) Fazeel Asif along team members called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here Saturday and presented government's third year's performance report.

A brief review of performance of provincial departments and institutions was presented.

The Chief Minister praised the work of the SMU for preparing the performance report.

Fazeel Asif briefed the CM about the performance and issues of the departments.

The CM issued instructions to the SMU for future's targets achievements and reforms.

He said that performance of the departments would be reviewed in detail as authentic data was very important in determining the performance of the departments.

Usman Buzdar directed to devise foolproof mechanism in this regard. He urged the need to focus on monitoring system to evaluate the performance.

He said that officers and personnel showing good performance would be appreciatedand those committing negligence in duties would not be tolerated.