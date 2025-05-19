Smuggled archaeological artefacts of Balochistan, seized by French authorities, return to Pakistan

A large number of smuggled archaeological artefacts of Balochistan which were seized by the French Customs in recent years and handed over to the Embassy of Pakistan, Paris have been sent to Pakistan

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) A large number of smuggled archaeological artefacts of Balochistan which were seized by the French Customs in recent years and handed over to the Embassy of Pakistan, Paris have been sent to Pakistan.

These historically valuable artefacts were seized by the French Customs in pursuance of French obligations arising from UNESCO Convention of 1970 on the Means of Prohibiting and Preventing the Illicit Import, Export and transport of Ownership of Cultural property, to which both Pakistan and France are signatories.

A lot of effort and coordination from both sides led to the safe handing over and transfer of the artefacts. This also marks bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and France in the cultural domain.

For Pakistan the return of these rare and valuable artefacts holds immense significance as these serve as a tangible link to ancient history.