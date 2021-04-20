Smuggled betel nuts, coconuts worth Rs 20.6 mn recovered

D I KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) ::Local Police has recovered huge quantity of nuts (Chalia) and coconuts during checking of vehicles here on Tuesday.

According to police, during checking of vehicles on Badran Check Post, Mughal Kot a mini truck was intercepted and huge quantity of betel nuts amounting Rs.

20 million was recovered from its secret compartments.

Second recovery was made on Takora check Post, Kulachi where police recovered 50 sacks of smuggled coconuts amounting 0.65 million rupees from a vehicle that was en route to DI Khan from Wana.

Cases were registered and the recovered goods has been handed over to custom authorities,