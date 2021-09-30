UrduPoint.com

Smuggled Betel Nuts Recovered

Smuggled betel nuts recovered

Sukkur Customs Anti-Smuggling Unit recovered 9000 Kilograms smuggled betel from a vehicle at National Highway near Khairpur on Thursday.

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Sukkur Customs Anti-Smuggling Unit recovered 9000 Kilograms smuggled betel from a vehicle at National Highway near Khairpur on Thursday.

A vehicle carrying the smuggled goods were coming from Punjab to Karachi and one of its driver were arrested by the Customs officials.

An FIR into the smuggling bid has been lodged and further investigation has been started.

