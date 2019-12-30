UrduPoint.com
Smuggled Betel Nuts Worth Millions Of Rupees Seized In Karachi

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 10:37 PM

New Karachi Industrial Area (NKIA) Police on Monday claimed to have seized a huge quantity of smuggled betel nuts from a godown in the sector 6-B New Karachi area

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :New Karachi Industrial Area (NKIA) Police on Monday claimed to have seized a huge quantity of smuggled betel nuts from a godown in the sector 6-B New Karachi area.

According to a statement issued by SSP Central Office, the estimated worth of the seized betel nuts is in millions of rupees.

The owner of godown with his accomplice managed to escape from the scene.

The confiscated betel nuts have been handed over to the Customs Intelligence authorities for further legal proceedings.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

