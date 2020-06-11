Smuggled Car, Other Valuables Seized
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Anti-smuggling squad of Sialkot Collectorate of Customs seized a smuggled BMW car, 3240 crates of juices, copper scrape and artificial leather worth Rs 30 million, during a special near here on Wednesday.
Assistant Collector Customs Sialkot Amin Haider Shah said these things were being supplied to the local markets in a container/truck.
He said that truck driver has been arrested.
Further investigation was underway.