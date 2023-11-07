Open Menu

Smuggled Cchalia Worth Rs.136 Million Seized

Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2023 | 06:59 PM

Smuggled cchalia worth Rs.136 million seized

Customs Intelligence teams have seized 2-trucks of smuggled Cchalia worth Rs.136 million from Bhakkar

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Customs Intelligence teams have seized 2-trucks of smuggled Cchalia worth Rs.136 million from Bhakkar.

Director Regional Office Customs Faisalabad Asif Abbas Khan said in a statement here on Tuesday that custom intelligent & investigation team on a tip-off conducted raid in Bhakkar near Dajil check post and checked two suspicious trucks which were transporting coal.

However, during search it came into light that these trucks were loaded with smuggled Cchalia without paying its custom duties which was hidden beneath the coal.

The seized quantity of Cchalia had market value of Rs.136 million which was taken into custody whereas the accused managed to escape from the scene, he added.

