Smuggled Cigarettes Worth Rs 40 M Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 08:33 PM

Intelligence and Investigation Inland Revenue seized cigarettes worth Rs 40 million during a raid at Kacha Khoh area of district Khanewal, on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Intelligence and Investigation Inland Revenue seized cigarettes worth Rs 40 million during a raid at Kacha Khoh area of district Khanewal, on Monday.

Working on tip-off, Director Intelligence and Investigation Inland Revenue Zubair Bilal constituted a special team to conduct raid in Kacha Khoh, a town 20km away from Khanewal city.

The team recovered 1200 cartons of smuggled cigarettes from a godown, allegedly owned by a citizen namely Hameedullah. The raiding team also seized four trucks. The team submitted report with Federal Bureau of Revenue.

More Stories From Pakistan

