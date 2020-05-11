Smuggled cigarettes worth Rs 40 m recovered

Intelligence and Investigation Inland Revenue seized cigarettes worth Rs 40 million during a raid at Kacha Khoh area of district Khanewal, on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Intelligence and Investigation Inland Revenue seized cigarettes worth Rs 40 million during a raid at Kacha Khoh area of district Khanewal, on Monday.

Working on tip-off, Director Intelligence and Investigation Inland Revenue Zubair Bilal constituted a special team to conduct raid in Kacha Khoh, a town 20km away from Khanewal city.

The team recovered 1200 cartons of smuggled cigarettes from a godown, allegedly owned by a citizen namely Hameedullah. The raiding team also seized four trucks. The team submitted report with Federal Bureau of Revenue.