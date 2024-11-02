Smuggled cigarettes worth Rs. 8 lakh recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Police thwarted smuggling attempt of non-Custom paid cigarettes worth around Rs. 800,000 after arresting the bootlegger here at suburban area of Muzaffargarh district.

Official source claimed that SHO of Sadar police station foiled the smuggling attempt quite tactfully.

The cigarettes being labelled as platinum, termed a big brand of tobacco were attempted to smuggle out through rickshaw in southern parts of the province at the wee hours.

It was dumped underneath the bulk quantity of chaff on floor of the front seat used for the driver. Police intercepted the rickshaw around 3am on Saturday when it was about to be crossing taunsa barrage.

After checking wholly through each part of the vehicle, it was suspected something fishy held beneath of the driver's seat. That's led to take out the smuggled item in huge quantity, it was said. Police seized the entire tobacco stock and said to have handed it over to custom authority.

The driver was arrested and case was registered against him with the concerned police station. The investigation was initiated through evidences were collected from the driver and his rickshaw, said the police.