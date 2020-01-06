UrduPoint.com
Smuggled Cloth Worth Million Of Rupees Recovered From Tariq Road, Karachi

Custom officials while carrying out a search operation against illegal cloth sellers have recovered illegal cloth worth hundreds and thousands of rupees from a shopping mall on Tariq road, Karachi

Custom officials, on a tip off, have conducted a raid on a shopping mall located at Tariq road and recovered smuggled cloth worth hundreds and thousands of rupees.Recovered cloth was shifted to custom house after loading it into 5 trucks.According to custom officials, during raid, shopkeepers who were involved in the smuggling of cloth attacked their team and also tried to stop them from operation.

