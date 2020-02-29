Smuggled clothes seized in Faisalabad

A Customs team seized heavy quantity of smuggled cloths from a godown near D-Type Bridge

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :A Customs team seized heavy quantity of smuggled cloths from a godown near D-Type Bridge.

A spokesman for the Model Customs Collectorate said the team conducted a raid at a godown near D-Type Bridge and recovered heavy quantity of smuggled clothes.

Market value of the clothes was estimated Rs 48 million while raids were being conducted to arrest the godown owner and other accused, he added.