Smuggled Drugs Worth Around Rs3.4 Mln Seized In Posh Area Of Islamabad

Thu 05th December 2019 | 06:42 PM

Smuggled drugs worth around Rs3.4 mln seized in posh area of Islamabad

The Health department, Ministry of National Health Services (NHS)on Thursday seized illegally imported drugs worth around Rs 3.4 million from a warehouse of a famous pharmacy located in posh sector of federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :The Health department, Ministry of National Health Services (NHS)on Thursday seized illegally imported drugs worth around Rs 3.4 million from a warehouse of a famous pharmacy located in posh sector of Federal capital.

The drug control teams under the supervision of senior drug inspector raided a house in sector F-10/3 that was being used as an illegal godown by a popular pharmacy of Islamabad and recovered around 95 medicines of different nature, the secretary quality control board Islamabad Sardar Shabbir Ahmed told APP.

The majority of medicines seized were not enlisted or registered with Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP) and some (medicines) were found expired, he added.

All the stocks have been confiscated by the authorities besides sealing the godown premises while further proceedings are under way for prosecuting the accused, Shabbir said.

Sharing the last month performance of drug control section of health department, he said, the teams have so far sealed the premises of eight premises by conducting as many as 54 inspections whereas stock from 13 different premises was also confiscated.

A factory involved in illegal manufacturing of drugs in the area of Sihala was also sealed during the last month.

Around more than 112 different medicines without enlistment on DRAP worth million of rupees have been confiscated during the same period and whereas samples of 21 suspected drugs have also been sent for laboratory analysis.

Cases against 44 different accused persons have been registered under the Drug Act, 1976 and legal formalities for their prosecution are being completed.

