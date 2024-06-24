Smuggled dry milk worth Rs 2.2 mln seized

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published June 24, 2024 | 11:26 PM

Rajanpur police claimed to have seized smuggled dry milk worth Rs 2.2 million from an alleged outlaw, here on Monday

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Rajanpur police claimed to have seized smuggled dry milk worth Rs 2.2 million from an alleged outlaw, here on Monday.

According to police sources, a team of Gothh Mazari police station intercepted a vehicle and seized 80 bags of smuggled dry milk.

The cost of the seized milk is stated Rs 2.2 millions. Police arrested the outlaw and also impounded the vehicle.

DPO Dost Muhammad said the crackdown against the smugglers will continue in future also. No body will be allowed to play havoc with country's economy through smuggling.

