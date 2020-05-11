UrduPoint.com
Smuggled Good Worth Rs 30 Mlns Seized

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 08:18 PM

Smuggled good worth Rs 30 mlns seized

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Model Custom Collectorate Multan seized smuggled goods worth Rs 30 millions during different raids.

According to official sources, the goods recovered during raids includes 3288 iron-locks, heavy tyres, 300 bags of "Chhalia" and LEDs. The smuggled goods were seized in Sahiwal and Satiyana road Faisalabad. The total cost of the smuggled goods was stated Rs 30 millions, concluded official sources.

