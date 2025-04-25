Open Menu

Smuggled Goods Worth Millions Seized In Joint Operation In Bolton Market

Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2025 | 12:50 AM

Smuggled goods worth millions seized in joint operation in Bolton Market

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) The Pakistan Customs, Pakistan Rangers Sindh, and an intelligence agency carried out a joint operation at a warehouse in Bolton Market, recovering smuggled goods worth Rs 46.8 million.

According to the Customs spokesperson on Thursday, the seized items included foreign brand cigarettes, Indian gutka, Naswar, Shisha flavors, and soaps.

The raid was part of an ongoing effort to curb illegal trade in the city.The recovered items have been shifted to the Anti-Smuggling Organization (ASO) warehouse. Officials confirmed that legal proceedings will be initiated under the Customs Act once the final valuation is completed.

