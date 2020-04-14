Smuggled goods worth Rs 200 mln seized

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Muzaffargarh police claimed to seized smuggled goods worth Rs 200 millions, here on Tuesday.

Working on tip off, Special Branch police officers raided and intercepted a trailer near a warehouse and managed to recovered smuggled goods including tyres, cloth, cigarettes and some other items.

The smuggled items were being transported from Quetta to Multan. Two alleged outlaws were handed over to Civil Line Police station.