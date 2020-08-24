Smuggled goods worth Rs 293 million seized

Teams of customs anti-smuggling squad Multan have seized various smuggled goods worth Rs 293 million during their anti-smuggling operations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Teams of customs anti-smuggling squad Multan have seized various smuggled goods worth Rs 293 million during their anti-smuggling operations.

According to an official of the customs, in an operation in Sahiwal, checking of a ten-wheeler truck yielded recovery of 26 engines of vehicles, other spare parts, 38 cartons of spindles, 22 cartons of chain sets, 22 cartons of clutch discs sets, and four cartons of combination plies as well the truck was also taken into custody.

In another operation, 1850 cartons of Iran-smuggled glass ware worth Rs 12 million were recovered from a truck that was taken in possession.

In the third operation, officials recovered 217 smuggled bags of Betelnut (Chalia) and Betels (Supari) weighing 8000 kilogram from a truck and the same was taken into custody.

In Dera Ghazi Khan, officials seized a truck loaded of smuggled items from which 42 imported cigarette cartons, 2000 covers of motorcycle fuel tank, 35 cartons of steel bolts and nuts, 59 cartons of drive chain, 48 cartons of DTC chain, 385 cartons of welding rods, over 17000 kilogram of Betelnuts, 25 heavy duty tyres, and 268 tyres of small vehicles were recovered.

In another operation, 50 Metric ton Asphalt was recovered from two different locations.

A BMW 7-series car was recovered from a Ghee mills in Lodhran while other operations in Sahiwal and Multan yielded overall recovery of 23,600 kilogram Betelnuts, the official said.