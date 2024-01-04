Smuggled inventors, cigarettes seized

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Checkpost of Sakhi Server foiled attempt of smuggled goods worth lakhs of rupees in the district, source from DPO confirmed.

As many as 44 inverter air conditioners with three cartoon of cigarettes were seized and later handed over to the custom authority, it was said.

DPO Ahmed Mohiuddin said that checking of internal and external routes of the city was doubled down to curb smuggling. He vowed to employ all-out efforts to round up gangsters involved in the crime.