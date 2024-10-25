Open Menu

Smuggled Iranian Diesel Seized

Muhammad Irfan Published October 25, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Smuggled Iranian diesel seized

SUKKUR: Oct 25 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 25th Oct, 2024) The Sukkur Police along with Law enforcing Agencies, Custom officials and Assistant Commissioner (AC) Rohri, Labaika Akram on Friday foiled a bid to smuggle Iranian diesel in Pyaro Wah, Rohri Market.

During an action in the Sukkur district's taluka Rohri, seized an oil tanker filled with over 10,000 Iranian diesel.

Muhammad Siddique son of Sher Awaz Khan has been arrested and handed over to the Pakistan Customs authorities.

The Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Dr Raja MB Dharejo directed the authorities to strictly curb the smuggling of sugar, petroleum products, urea, agricultural products and other items throughout the Sukkur district.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Oil Sukkur Rohri Market

Recent Stories

Saud Shakeel scores century as Pakistan, England c ..

Saud Shakeel scores century as Pakistan, England continue third Test

41 minutes ago
 Pakistan, South Africa agree to further enhance co ..

Pakistan, South Africa agree to further enhance cooperation in trade, commerce

1 hour ago
 Fully-Featured TECNO’S SPARK 30 Pro, Transformer ..

Fully-Featured TECNO’S SPARK 30 Pro, Transformer Edition – Available Now!

1 hour ago
 Pakistan make 151 for five on second day of third ..

Pakistan make 151 for five on second day of third Test against England

4 hours ago
 PSX hits historic milestone as 100 Index surpasses ..

PSX hits historic milestone as 100 Index surpasses 90,000

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 October 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to n ..

Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to national politics

16 hours ago
 UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting globa ..

UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting global cooperation; urges steps for ..

16 hours ago
 Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice t ..

Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Minister

16 hours ago
 UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissio ..

UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissions gap to preserve 1.5°C targ ..

16 hours ago
 Mozambique's ruling party re-elected, opposition h ..

Mozambique's ruling party re-elected, opposition holds protests

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan