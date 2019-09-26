Smuggled items seized in Sialkot

An anti smuggling squad of the Sialkot Customs seized clothes, juices, perfumes, cigarettes, chocolates and other items worth millions of rupees from two trucks near here on Thursday

Senior officials said the squad seize smuggled items and arrested two accused.

They added that the Sialkot Customs seized smuggled auto spare parts, scrap, clothes, soaps, ladies bags, worth Rs 30 million during the current month.