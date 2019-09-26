UrduPoint.com
Smuggled Items Seized In Sialkot

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 06:28 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :An anti smuggling squad of the Sialkot Customs seized clothes, juices, perfumes, cigarettes, chocolates and other items worth millions of rupees from two trucks near here on Thursday.

Senior officials said the squad seize smuggled items and arrested two accused.

They added that the Sialkot Customs seized smuggled auto spare parts, scrap, clothes, soaps, ladies bags, worth Rs 30 million during the current month.

