Smuggled Items Worth Rs 12.24 Mln Seized

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 08:19 PM

Anti-Smuggling staff of Model Customs Collectorate (Enforcement & Compliance) Monday seized four trucks loaded with smuggled items worth Rs 12.24 millions

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Anti-Smuggling staff of Model Customs Collectorate (Enforcement & Compliance) Monday seized four trucks loaded with smuggled items worth Rs 12.24 millions.

The officials intercepted 04-Trucks from Sakhi Sarwar (D.G. Khan) and recovered smuggled goods like Milk Powder, Chocolates, China Salt, Almonds, Plastic Shopping Bags, Cumin Seed (Zeera), Pista & Tyres etc. The total value of goods and vehicles is Rs. 12.24 million.

