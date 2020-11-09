Smuggled items worth Rs 12.24 mln seized

Anti-Smuggling staff of Model Customs Collectorate (Enforcement & Compliance) Monday seized four trucks loaded with smuggled items worth Rs 12.24 millions

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Anti-Smuggling staff of Model Customs Collectorate (Enforcement & Compliance) Monday seized four trucks loaded with smuggled items worth Rs 12.24 millions.

The officials intercepted 04-Trucks from Sakhi Sarwar (D.G. Khan) and recovered smuggled goods like Milk Powder, Chocolates, China Salt, Almonds, Plastic Shopping Bags, Cumin Seed (Zeera), Pista & Tyres etc. The total value of goods and vehicles is Rs. 12.24 million.