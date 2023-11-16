Open Menu

Smuggled Items Worth Rs. 95m Seized

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 16, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Smuggled items worth Rs. 95m seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Collector Customs Intelligence Faisalabad Ali Abbas Gardezi said that a customs intelligence teams seized smuggled items worth Rs. 95 million during last one week.

In a statement issued on Thursday, he said that a vigorous campaign was launched against smuggling of non-custom-paid items and the intelligence teams Faisalabad seized three non-custom-paid cars, three trucks loaded with 20,000 nut-bolts, china salt and 46,000-litre kerosene oil, etc.

