SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :The anti-smuggling squad of Sialkot Customs raided a private godown at Small Industrial Estate No 2, Gujranwala , and seized a big quantity of smuggled dry milk, worth Rs 20 million

According to the senior Customs officials, the dry milk was smuggled from different countries and was being supplied to local markets. Officials said the godown was also sealed.