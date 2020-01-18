UrduPoint.com
Smuggled Tobacco, Cigarettes Seized In Faisalabad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 08:04 PM

Smuggled tobacco, cigarettes seized in Faisalabad

The Customs Intelligence team seized a huge quantity of smuggled tobacco, cigarettes and cigars on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :The Customs Intelligence team seized a huge quantity of smuggled tobacco, cigarettes and cigars on Saturday.

According to sources, the customs intelligence team conducted raid at a godown in Kutchery Bazaar Faisalabad and recovered a heavy quantity of smuggled tobacco, cigarettes and cigars.

The market value of the confiscated items was estimated at Rs 10 million. The godown owner and other accused managed to escape from the scene.

